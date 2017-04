An orthopedic surgeon in Collin County has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, police said.

McKinney police said they arrested Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba on March 31.

Officers are encouraging anyone who feels like are a victim of Ozumba to contact Det. Grounds at 972-547-2727 or jgrounds@mckinneytexas.org.

Ozumba's bond is set at $50,000.