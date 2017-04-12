McKinney Martial Arts Instructor Charged with Child Sex Assault | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

McKinney Martial Arts Instructor Charged with Child Sex Assault

By Meredith Yeomans

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    McKinney Police Dept./NBC 5 News

    A martial arts instructor in McKinney has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

    Timothy Vidal was an instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts in McKinney, police said.

    Officials say it appears the victims are students at Tiger Rock Martial Arts.

    Vidal was arrested on March 5. He's being held in the Collin County jail on $150,000 bond.

    McKinney police are asking anyone who is a victim of sexual assault involving Timothy Vidal to contact Detective Kennedy at 972-547-2842 or ckennedy@mckinneytexas.org.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices