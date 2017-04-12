A martial arts instructor in McKinney has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

Timothy Vidal was an instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts in McKinney, police said.

Officials say it appears the victims are students at Tiger Rock Martial Arts.

Vidal was arrested on March 5. He's being held in the Collin County jail on $150,000 bond.

McKinney police are asking anyone who is a victim of sexual assault involving Timothy Vidal to contact Detective Kennedy at 972-547-2842 or ckennedy@mckinneytexas.org.