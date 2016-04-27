McKinney Chief: Fire Stations Aren't Public Shelters | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Chief: Fire Stations Aren't Public Shelters

By Meredith Yeomans

    McKinney's Fire Station 6 has become the go-to spot for some people seeking shelter during storms, and it could be putting lives in danger. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

    Many people head to storm shelters for safety during severe weather.

    But lately, McKinney's Fire Station 6 has become the go-to spot for some, and it could be putting lives in danger.

    Tuesday night, firefighters say as many as 10 people showed up at the station to wait out the storm.

    "That kind of throws us a curveball because we're probably on our way out the door," McKinney Fire Training Chief Don McKinney said.

    Instead of responding to what could be a life-threatening call, a firefighter is forced to stay behind.

    "We cannot leave a civilian in our fire station without a firefighter being there," McKinney said.

    The fire training chief isn't sure why people are seeking shelter at the fire station.

    But it could have something to do with the "Safe Baby Site" posted by the front door.

    "I believe people are confused when they see the yellow and the 'safe,' but this is actually due to the Baby Moses Law," McKinney said.

    Besides, he said, a fire station isn't a safe place to be during a storm.

    "The construction methods for a fire station are basically the same as a house," he said.

    If you made it to the fire station, the foyer – dangerously surrounded by glass – is likely where you be forced to ride out the storm.

    Published at 10:12 PM CDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 11:01 PM CDT on Apr 27, 2016

