McKinney Aquatics Center Opens Doors Wednesday

The Apex Centre, McKinney's long-awaited aquatics and fitness center, will open its doors to the public Wednesday.

The $36 million, 80,000 square-foot project is located at the intersection of Alma Road and El Dorado Parkway, near Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.

There is a 25-yard-by-25-meter pool for competitive and lap swimming as well as indoor and outdoor leisure pools. A new fitness center is stocked with LifeFitness machines, weight training equipment by Hammer Strength, basketball courts, an elevated track and babysitting facilities.

"The Apex Centre is a great asset to our community providing a safe and fun space for residents to enjoy with the families year-around," said Mayor Brian Loughmiller.

A half cent "quality of life" sales tax provided major funding for the project, in addition to $1.5 million from the City of McKinney.

For information on membership, group classes and other services: Visit ApexCenter.org