Mayor Price Meets With Mother Arrested in Viral Video

In a "mother to mother" meeting Wednesday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price apologized to the woman whose arrest was captured in a viral video and told her the officer's 10-day suspension wasn't severe enough, the woman's attorney said.

Jacqueline Craig met privately with the mayor for about 45 minutes.

"I believe she spoke with sincerity,” Craig said afterwards. “I believe she's actually very apologetic as far as my situation. So, I think it went pretty well."

But Craig and her attorney, Lee Merritt, continued to insist that the officer, William Martin, be charged with a crime and fired

"My main concern is what it's been from the beginning,” Craig said. “She let me know she has no authority to do.”

Craig also wants her neighbor to be charged with a felony for allegedly grabbing her seven-year-old son by the back of the neck. The neighbor was cited for a misdemeanor.

“Everything else, if you're not speaking to me about that, is basically blocked,” Craig said.

Craig said she was upset that the mayor told her there was nothing she could do about her demands.

"I need somebody who is capable," she said. "I need to speak to capable people. I don't need to speak to anyone who has authority and you are scared to use that authority."

Price declined to comment after the meeting because she wanted to keep it private, a spokeswoman said.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald determined Martin used excessive force in arresting Craig and her two daughters in late December. The officer has served his suspension and is now undergoing re-training, Fitzgerald said.

Martin is appealing the suspension and if he wins, may be awarded back pay.