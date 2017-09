Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable's Office via Twitter

An unexpected visitor turned up at a house in Houston Friday.



Harris County constable deputies found a massive alligator in the once-flooded living room of a Lake Houston house.



When the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey receded, the gator was located under a table.



Officials said the gator will be taken back into his natural habitat soon.