Large Brush Fire Threatening Homes in Kaufman County

Firefighters from multiple cities are battling a large brush fire that is threatening several homes in Kaufman County.

There are at least 25 acres on fire near Countryview Lane and South Farm-to-Market Road 148 in Crandall.

The flames are dangerously close to several homes in the area.

Kaufman County Emergency Manager Steve Howie said they are making plans for evacuations.

Gusty winds appear to be making it difficult to extinguish the fire.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

