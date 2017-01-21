As an estimated half a million people participated in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., thousands in Fort Worth and Denton County demonstrated in solidarity on Saturday.

Organizers at the Women's March in Fort Worth said they were marching for "peace and unity." In more than 50 countries, people marched and demonstrated for "women's rights, social justice and equality for all communities."

The demonstrations were planned for the day after Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Organizers in Denton County said they were hoping that hundreds would turn out but were surprised when thousands took over the Downtown Square.

"It says that people care and that, while everyone has their own reasons for being here, we are still all united. And I think that's the most important thing," said Brooke Scoggins, who attended the march in Denton County.

In Dallas, thousands of people gathered on the west side of Dallas City Hall and marched toward Deep Ellum.