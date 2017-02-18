On Saturday, more than 1,000 people marched in downtown Dallas in solidarity with refugees and immigrants.

Religious leaders, activists, and refugee resettlement agencies participated in the march which started at the Dallas City Hall and ended at JFK Memorial Plaza.

Speakers at the rally spoke out against President Trump's executive order

ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

banning on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S. They also protested against plans to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border and ICE raids targeting Hispanic communities.

Maral Azar emigrated to the United States from Iran in 1999. She’s now a graduate student at UT Arlington.

“I'm not sure why this is happening. All it’s doing is causing a rift between the two countries,” she said at the march.

“I’m here because I’m really angry with what Donald Trump and his followers have done to our country and I love my immigrant friends,” said Susan Duarte of Dallas, who came dressed as Lady Liberty.

About a half-dozen supporters of President Trump showed up with guns in hand across the street from the rally at JFK Memorial Plaza.

“We support legal immigration,” one supporter said. “We want to make ourselves known also.” The man declined to give his name.

The march comes two days after many local businesses closed and students staged walkouts as part of "a day without immigrants" demonstrations.