Man in Arlington Touching Children Inappropriately

Police in Arlington are seeking information about multiple instances of inappropriate behavior around children that may be related.

Arlington Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who may be involved in three incidents of suspicious and inappropriate behavior around young children.

Beginning January 21, 2017, three children have come forward reporting separate incidents of an older, white male watching them play outside, taking pictures or videos of them and in one instance, touching a female child under the age of ten inappropriately over her clothes.

Police are not positive these incidents are related, but want to identify this person of interest to prevent further offenses from happening.

The victim of the January 21 incident described the man watching her play in the 1400 block of Timberlake Drive as being in his 50s or 60s, with short white hair and a beard and mustache. The child reported a birthmark or mole on the left side of his face and said he drove away in an older model green van.

The victim of the January 31 incident said man matching that description touched her inappropriately in the 2200 block of Springcrest Drive and walked with a limp.

The victim of the March 3 incident described an older white male taking pictures of him while he played in the 1400 block of Timberlake Drive.

Arlington Police urge anyone with any information about this man or otherwise to call Detective Alan Branch at 817-795-9992 extension 115.