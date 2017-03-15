Man Wounded in Shooting, Dallas Police Search for Shooter | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Man Wounded in Shooting, Dallas Police Search for Shooter

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Metro

    Police said they're searching for a gunman who shot an acquaintance in Dallas Wednesday morning.

    Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Logancraft Drive at about 2:45 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound on his leg.

    Investigators said the two men knew each other and were involved in an altercation. The shooter then shot the victim with a shotgun and drove away in a silver Honda.

    The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

    No further information was released.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices