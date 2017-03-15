Man Wounded in Shooting, Dallas Police Search for Shooter

Police said they're searching for a gunman who shot an acquaintance in Dallas Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Logancraft Drive at about 2:45 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound on his leg.

Investigators said the two men knew each other and were involved in an altercation. The shooter then shot the victim with a shotgun and drove away in a silver Honda.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

No further information was released.