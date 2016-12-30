Police asked the public's help finding a man wanted for robbing a bank inside a Fort Worth Wal-Mart.

According to police, the man robbed the Woodforest National Bank inside the Wal-Mart at 8520 North Beach Street Dec. 12.

Police said he held up a note to the teller demanding money. After being given some cash, he walked away.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was last seen walking across the store's parking lot. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black knit cap with an orange stripe and a black backpack.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call detectives at 817-989-3330.