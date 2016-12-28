Man Wanted for Fatal Shooting Near Dallas Zoo

Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of following and fatally shooting a woman near the Dallas Zoo.

According to police, Tamika White met the man at the City Inn Motel in Oak Cliff at about 3 a.m. Dec. 5.

Police said White got into the man's vehicle, got out and left the parking lot in a another person's vehicle.

The man followed them to the 1300 block of South Marsalis Avenue where he shot at the other vehicle, killing White, police said.

The man, who was not identified, got away in an early model, grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be submitted at any time at 214-373-TIPS.