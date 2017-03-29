Dallas police say a man suspected of kidnapping a man at gunpoint last weekend is also a person of interest in a robbery and double shooting Tuesday at a home in West Fort Worth.

Police are releasing new information about a person of interest in the robbery and shooting of a couple Tuesday in west Fort Worth. Investigators say it's just one piece in an alleged crime spree that spans three counties.

Dallas police say 50-year-old James Floyd is suspected of kidnapping a man at gunpoint in the 1500 block of East Louisiana on Sunday. Police say he knew the victim in that case and that he took him to Terrell, then let him go.

Floyd was arrested on Tuesday at a home in Terrell.

He's being held in the Kaufman County Jail on kidnapping charges and a parole violation. Police say he will be transferred to the Dallas County jail to face charges there.

Person in Custody After Couple Shot, Robbed in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police say a person is in custody Tuesday following the shooting and robbery of a couple in their late 60s at their home. (Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017)

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 5 they believe Floyd is the same man who burst into a home on Cool Spring Drive in west Fort Worth just before noon Tuesday, robbed the 69-year-old couple there, shot them both, hitting the husband in the head, and took off in their car.

That stolen car was discovered Tuesday night, also in Terrell.

Fort Worth police say two big clues helped lead them to Floyd: the couple's credit card was used at a gas station in Terrell and another car left abandoned with a flat tire near the home invasion scene in west Fort Worth was linked back to him.

Fort Worth police have yet to charge Floyd in the shooting and robbery case, but those charges are expected soon.