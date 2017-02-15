Man Shot on West 7th Street in Fort Worth: Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Holley Ford

    Police say a man has been shot near Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth.

    It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 7th Street.

    The victim's injuries do not appear life-threatening, acccording to Officer Jimmy Pollozani with the Fort Worth Police Department.

    Police have located the suspected shooter, who has been arrested.

    There are several restaurants and shops in the area. No other injuries have been reported.

