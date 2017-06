Police are investigating a shooting in a Frisco neighborhood. Officers say a man has been transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Man Shot in Frisco Neighborhood, Transported to Hospital

UP NEXT

Police are investigating a shooting in a Frisco neighborhood.

It happened at about 10:45 Friday morning near the 12000 block of Henderson Drive.





Officers say a man has been transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police haven't released further information.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.