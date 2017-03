Dallas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Dallas police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road on Saturday.

Police said the man, whose identity hasn't been released, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at 11:39 a.m.

A light-colored car was seen leaving the shooting scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Detective Derick Chaney at (214) 671-3650.