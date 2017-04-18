Man Shoots, Tries to Run Over Son in Fort Worth: Police

Fort Worth police say a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot his son on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danube Court, according to Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.

The victim, a 28-year-old man who hasn't been identified, was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Segura said.

The details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation, Segura said.