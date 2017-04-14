Police said a man ran from the scene of a crash and left a female passenger pinned inside his truck in Dallas early Friday morning.

Dallas police said the man crashed his pickup truck into a cement truck on West Northwest Highway near Interstate 35E at about 3:45 a.m.

The man checked to see if the woman was OK and then ran from the scene, according to authorities.

Dallas firefighters said they were called to the scene to cut the woman from the pickup truck and transport her to a hospital.

No further information has yet been released.