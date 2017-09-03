Man Running From Officers Struck on NE Loop 820; Police

North Richland Hills Police are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian accident along North East Loop 820.

Officers were called to a WalMart store in the 6400 Block of NE Loop 820 to investigate a man believed to be shoplifting inside the store.

Once police arrived, they say the man ran into the parking lot, trying to hide from officers.

Investigators say the man then took off and tried to run across NE Loop 820, where he was hit by an car.

Officers say they immediately started CPR and offered assistance until rescue crews arrived.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, but later died.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time, until family can be notified.