A Parker County man is in jail after deputies say he shot at them during a call Saturday morning.

Allen Dewayne Thomas, 47, of Weatherford, is in the Parker County Jail charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after deputies believe he lured them to a location and opened fire.

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies were called at about 6:30 a.m. about a person telling dispatchers if deputies did not come to his location in Horseshoe Bend he would “shoot ‘em all.”

As deputies arrived at the 7100 block of River Trail, officials said Thomas fired on them, striking a patrol vehicle three times and narrowly missed hitting a deputy.

The man had reportedly told dispatchers he believed he shot two people on his property and there were two others loose. Investigators did not find any victims and believe Thomas said that to lure deputies to the scene.

“This appears to be a deliberate act, where our deputies were called into an ambush in a violent attempt to take the lives of our law enforcement officers,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

Traffic Alert DNT Closed in Plano Until 5 a.m. Monday

Just before 9 a.m., deputies made contact with Thomas who taunted deputies to “come and get me.” Thomas was arrested a short time later and no injuries were reported.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, according to the sheriff.