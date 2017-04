Dallas police are investigating a deadly hit and run at Shiloh Road and Northwest Highway early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at Shiloh Road and Northwest Highway.

Officers were called to the scene for a man found lying in the road. The man didn't survive. His name has not been released.

Police are hoping surveillance footage from a nearby gas station will lead them to the hit and run driver.