Police Warn Lewisville Residents About Fake Code Enforcement Officer | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Warn Lewisville Residents About Fake Code Enforcement Officer

    Lewisville police say all code enforcement officers will carry this city-issued badge.

    Lewisville police have issued a warning after two people reported that a man pretending to be a code enforcement officer tried to get into their backyards.

    Twice on Tuesday afternoon, a man who wasn't wearing proper city attire or identification told residents on Holly Oak Drive and Tanner Drive that he was a code enforcement officer and needed to get into their backyard.

    Police said the impersonator, described as an African-American man wearing a white shirt and tie, wasn't allowed in by either resident.

    All code enforcement officers wear city-issued shirts, IDs and badges and drive trucks with the city logo on the doors, police said.

    If anyone is approached by someone who may be impersonating a code enforcement officer, they're urged to call Lewisville police at 972-219-3600.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

