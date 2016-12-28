Lewisville police say all code enforcement officers will carry this city-issued badge.

Lewisville police have issued a warning after two people reported that a man pretending to be a code enforcement officer tried to get into their backyards.

Twice on Tuesday afternoon, a man who wasn't wearing proper city attire or identification told residents on Holly Oak Drive and Tanner Drive that he was a code enforcement officer and needed to get into their backyard.

Police said the impersonator, described as an African-American man wearing a white shirt and tie, wasn't allowed in by either resident.

All code enforcement officers wear city-issued shirts, IDs and badges and drive trucks with the city logo on the doors, police said.

If anyone is approached by someone who may be impersonating a code enforcement officer, they're urged to call Lewisville police at 972-219-3600.