One man is dead and two others are recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in three separate robberies police suspect are connected.

Dallas police are expected to release new information during a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday -- live video from that news conference will appear at the top of this page.

Prior to the news conference, police confirmed the three victims were shot in three different robberies that took place before sunrise, including one where the victim died.

Dallas police said the first victim was fatally shot when he was robbed at about 5:40 a.m. as he sat inside his vehicle near the intersection of Stemmons Freeway and Mockingbird Lane.

The second victim was shot during a robbery along the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane at about 5:57 a.m. The victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with injuries that were not life threatening.

The third victim was shot during a robbery as he or she got into a car outside a hotel on Harry Hines Boulevard at about 6:30 a.m. The person's condition is not known.

At this time there are no known suspects and no descriptions of the armed robber.