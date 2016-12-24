Man Drives to Prison After Allegedly Murdering His Father

A booking photo from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections of Jeshur Kwain Robinson from Sept. 28, 2015.

A man drove his father's car to a state prison in Oklahoma after allegedly killing him in Dallas on Friday, police say.

The man, who police have identified as Jeshur Kwain Robinson, allegedly stabbed 61-year-old Glen Williams to death during a fight in the 2200 block of Nantucket Village Circle, according to a Dallas County arrest warrant.

Robinson then took his father's credit cards and checkbook and drove his car to a prison in McAlester, OK. When police arrived at the prison Saturday, Robinson was covered in blood and sitting in William's car.

Medics treated Robinson for a cut to his hand, and police found a knife that he tried to hide in an ambulance.

Robinson is currently being held on a $1 million bond.