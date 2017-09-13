Man Finds Wife Dead at Dallas Home: Police

Police asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in the killing of a 34-year-old woman in Dallas Tuesday afternoon.



Dallas police said they responded to a robbery call in the 9300 block of Sedgemoor Avenue at 2:59 p.m. and were met by the woman's husband who told officers he found his wife dead.

Officers then found the victim — identified as Roseli Paz-Perez — deceased from "homicidal violence," according to police.



A video surveillance camera captured a vehicle driving away from the home.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the home and canvassed the neighborhood.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about this incident contact Homicide Det. Shelton at c.shelton@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3612.