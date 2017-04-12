Man Fatally Shot After Argument in Fort Worth Parking Lot

Police said a man fatally shot another man after an argument in a Fort Worth parking lot Tuesday night.

Fort Worth police said the two men were in a parking lot near the intersection of Wellesley Avenue and Horne Street when one started shooting just before 8 p.m.

The victim and shooter ran from the scene, according to authorities.

Police said they found the victim on the ground when the arrived. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No further details have been released.