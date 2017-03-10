Police said a man has died after trying to break into several homes in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood Friday morning.

Fort Worth police said they started receiving calls from residents in the 3000 block of Country Creek Lane about a man banging on doors demanding to get inside at about 3 a.m.

The man broke out a window at a house and was chased away by the homeowner, according to police. He then went to the house next door and broke another window.

Police said the man sustained a severe cut at some point, causing him to collapse in a front yard and bleed to death. His body was found when police arrived at the scene.

No further details have been released.