Man Dies After Trying to Break Into Fort Worth Homes: Police

    Police said a man has died after trying to break into several homes in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood Friday morning.

    Fort Worth police said they started receiving calls from residents in the 3000 block of Country Creek Lane about a man banging on doors demanding  to get inside at about 3 a.m.

    The man broke out a window at a house and was chased away by the homeowner, according to police. He then went to the house next door and broke another window.

    Police said the man sustained a severe cut at some point, causing him to collapse in a front yard and bleed to death. His body was found when police arrived at the scene.

    No further details have been released.

    Published 27 minutes ago
