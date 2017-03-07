Arlington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place inside a home early Tuesday.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home on the 600 block of Cousins Lane in Central Arlington at about 5:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Though the investigation is in the early states, detectives said they believe there was forced entry into the home and they are actively working to determine the identity of the gunman.

Investigators have not revealed any information about the deceased man, who may have shot him or why. Detectives are talking with family members and potential witnesses to try to learn something about the man's killer.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.