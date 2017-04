A man was found dead in front of a Fort Worth home and police believe he was shot several times.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Avenue M at about 3 a.m. to a person who reported hearing five gunshots in the area and a man laying in a nearby yard.

Fort Worth police said their homicide detectives are investigating. They have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.