Joshua K. Henry has been arrested in connection with a Fort Worth murder on Dec. 30, 2016.

Fort Worth police have arrested a man after he confessed to murdering a woman last week, according to a news release sent out on Tuesday.

Joshua K. Henry allegedly murdered a woman, whose name hasn't been released, in the 3600 block of Middle wood Drive on Dec. 30, police said.

He confessed during an interview with detectives and was arrested after a warrant was issued, police said.

Henry was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on a $250,000 bond.