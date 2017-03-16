Man Breaks into AT&T Store, Steals Phones, iPads: Police

Police released photos of a man they say posed as an AT&T loss prevention worker.

Grand Prairie police say they are searching for the man suspected of stealing merchandise from inside an AT&T store.

According to police, a man identifying himself as Ty Jackson or Darius has visited stores in Grand Prairie and Lewisville wearing an AT&T polo, claiming to be a loss prevention worker. The man was known to ask employees about security features in the stores, police said.

Police said he broke into one AT&T store by knocking out the wall of an adjacent business before escaping with phones, watches and iPads.

He's been seen driving a black 2-door Ford Mustang and a red Kia Soul.

Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.