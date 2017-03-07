Dallas police detained a man who they say barricaded himself inside his mother's home Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (Published Mar. 7, 2017)

Dallas SWAT ended a standoff with an armed man barricaded inside his mother's home Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance between a mother and her son in the 12400 block of Hallum Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The son, identified as Jeff Miller, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out, police said. Officials said Miller was armed with a knife.

The standoff ended at about 3:50 a.m. after SWAT shot off a flashbang and multiple rounds of gas, forcing Miller out of the front window, police said. No one else was inside the home during the standoff.

There were no reports of injuries. No further information was released.