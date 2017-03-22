Police said an armed man is barricaded inside an Allen apartment after shooting at construction workers early Wednesday morning.

Construction workers were pouring concrete across from the apartment complex on Greenville Avenue between East Main Street and St. Mary Drive just before 2 a.m. when the man shot at them, according to Allen police spokesman Jon Felty.

The man then ran into an apartment, according to Felty.

Police said no one was struck.

A SWAT team was called in to assist in the incident that is ongoing as of 4:45 a.m.

No further details have been released.