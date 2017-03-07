Man Arrested for Assault at Dallas-Area Motel

A man was arrested after assaulting two women at a Dallas motel Monday night, police say.

The incident unfolded at the Linfield Motel off South Central Expressway at about 10 p.m., according to police.

Investigators said a woman was in an argument with the man, whom she knew, before he grabbed her by the neck and choked her. He reached for a knife and cut the woman, police said.

She, along with another woman hurt in the altercation, were treated and released at the scene, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested and detained at Lew Sterrett Jail on a charge of felony assault family violence.