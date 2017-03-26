Man Arrested After Hour-Long Chase in Dallas County

A man is behind bars after leading Dallas County Sheriff's deputies on an hour-long chase early Sunday morning.

The chase began around midnight at Jim Miller Road and U.S. 175 when deputies tried to stop the man for a simple seatbelt violation.

NBC 5 cameras caught the moment a deputy used his squad car to hit the man's vehicle in an effort to stop him.

During the chase, deputies tried to use spike strips as well, but the driver didn't pull over until reaching the Mesquite Police Station.