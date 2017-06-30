Man Arrested After Crash, Vehicle Theft, Slow-Speed Chase

Authorities said they arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft after a slow-speed chase in Dallas County Thursday night.



Dallas County Sheriff's deputies said they were looking for the man after he was involved in a crash and fled the scene in another person's company pickup truck.

Deputies said they found the man leaving a restaurant near Walnut Hill Lane and Interstate 35E. Shortly after they arrived, the man drove away.

The man led deputies on a pursuit at speeds between 20 and 40 mph, likely since the truck had at least one flat tire before the chase, according to authorities.

Deputies said the man stopped near the 11300 block of Indian Trail at about 10:15 p.m. where he was arrested and charged with theft.