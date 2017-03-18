Man Arrested After Chase Through Garland and Dallas

Dallas police arrested a man after a chase through Garland and Dallas.

It started when Garland police tried to pull a man over around 11:30 p.m Friday.

The driver refused to stop and led police into Dallas where he crashed the SUV he was driving into a parked car on Jupiter Road near Northwest Highway in the Lake Highlands area.

The man tried to run away from the crash, but police say officers took him into custody.

Police say the SUV was stolen.

Police say Shane Cunningham suffered injuries to his face when the SUV's airbag deployed.

Cunningham is charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond has been set yet, and no word if he has a lawyer.