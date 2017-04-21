Man Accused of Setting 2 Fires, Stealing 2 Vehicles

A man in Collin County is being accused of setting not one, but two fires after stealing two vehicles and leading police on a chase Friday.

Officials said Sean Murphy started the day by stealing a truck in Sherman that he drove to Weston. He then entered a home and stole a SUV as the woman living there barricaded herself in a room and called 911.

During a chase with police, Murphy crashed the SUV and took off on foot toward a nearby neighborhood. There, police said, he set fire to a workshop behind a home and the garage of another home.

NBC 5 has learned a neighbor managed to talk to Murphy until deputies arrived and took him into custody. Those who spoke to Murphy said he told them he started the fires to divert people who were following him.

The workshop burned to the ground, and the garage is believed to be a total loss.

Murphy was in the Collin County jail Friday, charged with two counts of arson.