Man, 69, Shot During Home Robbery in Fort Worth Died

John Porter and Diane Porter, both 69 years old, were shot at their home on Cool Spring Drive in Fort Worth. John died at John Peter Smith Hospital Thursday, April 6, 2017.

A 69-year-old man who was shot in the head during a robbery at his Fort Worth home late last month has died.

John Porter died Thursday morning at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Family members say a man burst into the home and shot Porter and his wife, Diane, on March 28.

The Porters were getting ready to leave their home on Cool Spring Drive and had just opened the garage door when a man surprised them, said Diane 's brother-in-law, Larry Preuit.

Diane was shot in the stomach and is recovering at John Peter Smith Hospital after a second surgery, Preuit said.

James Floyd, 50, was taken into custody after investigators found his car with a flat tire abandoned at a gas station about a mile away from the Porters' home.

Floyd was arrested in Terrell, where police recovered the Porter's stolen SUV.

Floyd was in the Kaufman County jail, accused of an unrelated kidnapping in Dallas. He was booked into Dallas County Jail late Wednesday night.