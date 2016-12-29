Hunt County Sheriff's deputies said they arrested a 51-year-old man who fired at them during a high-speed chase through two counties early Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies said they tried to stop the man driving a white Cadillac on Texas 276 in Quinlan just before midnight, but he fled.

The man fired several shots during the chase, which deputies said exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

Authorities said the man stopped at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Texas 276 and Farm-to-Market Road 549 in Rockwall County. After a brief standoff, the man exited the vehicle with his hands up.

Deputies said they took the man into custody at about 1:50 a.m. and transported him to the Hunt County Detention Center where he will be arraigned on several felony charges.

No injuries were reported.

Quinlan and Rockwall police, Rockwall County Sheriff's deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety officers assisted.