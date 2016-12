An execution is ordered for 48-year-old Christopher Wilkins, who was convicted of fatally shooting two men in Tarrant County in 2005.

An execution has been ordered for a 48-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting two men in Tarrant County more than 10 years ago.

Christopher Wilkins is set to be executed Jan. 11, 2017, for fatally shot a 33-year-old man and a 40-year-old man in a moving vehicle Oct. 28, 2005.

Weather Alert NBC 5 Forecast: Feeling Like Spring for Christmas Weekend

Fort Worth police arrested the then 37-year-old Wilkins.

Wilkins had no prior prison record.