Man, 39, Dies After Being Shot at Dallas Condominium

Authorities said a 39-year-old man is dead after being shot at a Dallas condominium Sunday night.

Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call at the Royal Lane Highlands Condominiums in the 9500 block of Royal Lane at about 8:50 p.m. and found the wounded man.

The victim — later identified as Tylor Borner — was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

After investigating, police said they arrested 35-year-old Brandon Cornell Perry for an unrelated warrant. Perry agreed to speak with detectives and denied involvement in the shooting.

Perry was placed in jail for the unrelated warrant and murder. His bond was set at $200,000.