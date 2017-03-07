Man, 32, Killed in Car Crash in Denton

A man was killed in a single-car crash early Tuesday morning in Denton, police say.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the North Interstate 35 frontage road near Milam Road.

Police say the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was traveling south on the frontage road and appeared to have lost control.

It crossed both lanes of the roadway and entered the median. Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle struck the concrete base of a light pole in the median causing the engine to be separated from the car.

The 32-year-old male driver died at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of his family.

No other vehicles were involved. However, two passing vehicles sustained minor damage from debris that was thrown from the victim's vehicle.