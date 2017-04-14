Interstate 635 is shut down Friday morning after a major multi-vehicle crash in Dallas late Thursday night.

Dallas police said they were sent to the 9400 block of westbound I-635 at about 11:45 p.m. and found an overturned tanker truck and at least six other vehicles that had crashed.

Munique Robinson said she tried to slow down as she approached the initial crash, but another vehicle crashed into her silver Kia and pushed her into the wreckage. Her 5-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son were in the car, but not injured.

"The fire department came and they were kind enough to let us sit in their trucks and stay out of harm's way," she said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials were called to the scene to help people pinned in a vehicle.

Westbound I-635 is closed while hazmat crews clean fuel spilled onto the road. Firefighters said they had to call in a third-party contractor to drill a hole in the tank and remove the remaining fuel.

No details about injuries were released.