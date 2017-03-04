I-30 from Ballpark Way to State Highway 360 will be reduced to one lane. The closures will run from 9:00 p.m.-5:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights. ALL of eastbound State Highway 114 from the President George Bush Turnpike to Northwest Highway will be closed on Saturday night. The closure will run from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday until 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

You may want to avoid popular highways in Irving and Arlington on Saturday and Sunday nights.

ARLINGTON

The Texas Department of Transportation said eastbound I-30 from Ballpark Way to State Highway 360 will be reduced to one lane. The closures will run from 9:00 p.m.-5:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The work is part of the $233 million project to upgrade the interchange of I-30 and Highway 360 which is near AT&T Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas and other major attractions.

IRVING

SouthGate Constructors said ALL of eastbound State Highway 114 from the President George Bush Turnpike to Northwest Highway will be closed on Saturday night. The closure will run from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday until 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

SouthGate said the closure is needed to crews can resurface the roadway. They will also implement a new traffic pattern.

