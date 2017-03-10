18-Wheeler Crash Closes EB, WB Loop 820 in Benbrook | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
18-Wheeler Crash Closes EB, WB Loop 820 in Benbrook

By Holley Ford

    One person is dead and two people are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed in Benbrook on Loop 820, according to MedStar.

    The crash happened on eastbound Loop 820 between Winscott and Bryant Irving roads at about 3 p.m. Friday, police say.

    The east and westbound lanes of 820 are closed at this time.

    Eastbound 820 is backed up for at least five miles. Westbound 820 is backed up to State Highway 183.

    Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

