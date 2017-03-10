18-Wheeler Crash Closes EB, WB Loop 820 in Benbrook

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

One person is dead and two people are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed in Benbrook on Loop 820, according to MedStar.

The crash happened on eastbound Loop 820 between Winscott and Bryant Irving roads at about 3 p.m. Friday, police say.

The east and westbound lanes of 820 are closed at this time.

Benbrook Accident Affecting Traffic

One person is dead and two people are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed in Benbrook on Loop 820, according to MedStar. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Eastbound 820 is backed up for at least five miles. Westbound 820 is backed up to State Highway 183.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.