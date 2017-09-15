Major Construction Closures in Irving This Weekend

Eastbound Texas 183 will be closed Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. and will be closed through Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

At the same time, the Esters Road Bridge over 183 will close as well as the Texas 161 off-ramp to eastbound 183. The westbound lanes of 183 at Esters Rd. will not have a full closure, but the left lanes will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, the westbound lanes of 183 at Esters Rd. will close. At the same time, Esters Rd. over 183 will close, and the westbound off-ramp to 161 will close. The two left lanes of eastbound 183 will then be closed.

There will also be closures on Spur 482 occurring nightly, Friday through Monday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The southbound 482 ramp to westbound 183 will also be closed.

These weekend closures are necessary as construction crews set beams on Esters Rd. and perform a traffic switch that will move the southbound 482 ramp to westbound 183 onto new pavement.

