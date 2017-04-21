Main Street Arts Festival is Prepared for Any Weather

The Main Street Arts Festival has taken over downtown Fort Worth, but organizers say they're ready for the change in weather that may come Friday night.

The largest arts festival in Texas, the Main Street Arts Festival in Fort Worth, opened on Thursday and once again weather is a factor for the four-day festival.

Since Thursday, tents full of art have lined Main Street from the Convention Center to Belknap Street, and several side streets in-between, but all eyes are on possible storms Friday night.

Organizers say they are in constant contact with the City of Fort Worth, the National Weather Service and a team of storm spotters who will help them give visitors and vendors plenty of advanced warning.

"We're hoping that that does not happen this year, but we do have an extensive weather plan in place if that were to [happen]," said Claire Armstrong with Main Street Arts Festival. "These guys are pros. They've been throgh ti all, so they know how to act if it happens."

Businesses along Main Street will also open their stores and restaurants to folks who need to get out of the elements.

Artists and vendors hope heavy-duty tents keep their displays safe.

"As you can see my structure is pretty solid," said artist Dakota Pratt. "So I won't be too concerned."

Organizers expect as many as 400,000 people to attend the festival over the next four days; attendance records could be broken if the weather doesn't turn foul.

There are more than 200 artists from around the country are exhibiting their works in various mediums and more than 25 food vendors are are on hand to feed the thousands of visitors.

In addition to the artists, hundreds of performers will take to four concert stages over the four-day festival.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. each of the four days, ending at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 8 p.m. on Sunday.