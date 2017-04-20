What to Know: Main Street Arts Fest By NBC 5 News UP NEXT XWhat to Know: Main Street Arts FestLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/the-scene/Main-Street-Arts-Fest--042017_Dallas-Fort-Worth-419940793.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=419940793&videoID=j7qgYBM44Hff&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» One of Fort Worth's most popular annual events kicks off Thursday morning on Main Street. Published 58 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters